8-year-old girl raises money to buy Taylor Swift tickets with lemonade stand

An 8-year-old "Swiftie" worked all summer selling lemonade across Philadelphia to achieve her dreams.

"TikTok helped, Facebook helped. People were constantly coming to visit her lemonade stand," said Elena's mom. "The 'Swifties,' they all came through for her."

On Tuesday, Elena's family surprised her and rewarded her hard work. She had saved up enough money to see The Eras Tour in London.

"Never be shy and always believe in your dreams," Elena said.