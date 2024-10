Raleigh-Wake County EMS hiring call takers and telecommunicators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center is offering new job opportunities.

The center is hiring for call takers and telecommunicators, which includes answering incoming emergency, non-emergency, and administrative calls.

There will be virtual information sessions throughout the month beginning this Saturday.

Applications are due by Sunday October 20.

You can find more information here.