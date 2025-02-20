UNC uses hot start to bury rival NC State 97-73

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- RJ Davis scored 21 points, Seth Davis added 15 on 6-of-9 shooting and North Carolina never trailed on a snowy Wednesday night as the Tar Heels beat in-state rival N.C. State 97-73.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 13 points and Ian Jackson 12 for North Carolina (16-11, 9-6 ACC).

Drake Powell made a layup that gave the Tar Heels the lead for good just over four minutes into the game, sparking a 10-0 run that made it 16-6 about three minutes later.

Trey Parker made two free throws at the other end but Seth Trimble answered with a jumper before Jackson and Jae'Lyn Withers each hit a 3-pointer in a 12-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 18 midway through the first half.

UNC's Seth Trimble takes an off-balance shot against NC State on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. Chris Seward

It was a game played as a winter storm rolled through the region, making for a sparse crowd as Orange County had some of the most affected roads in the area. Tickets to the game were free to fans who were able to walk to the Dean E. Smith Center.

UNC shot 57% (35 of 61) from the field, outrebounded the Wolfpack 40-21, and led by double digits for the final 33 minutes.

Jayden Taylor led N.C. State (10-16, 3-12) with 19 points and Dontrez Styles added 18 on 7-of-10 shooting. Paul McNeil Jr. made 5 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points in 14 minutes. Marcus Hill Jr., the team's leading scorer this season at 12.8 per game, scored a season-low two points.

Davis made just 6 of 18 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range but went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack, who beat Boston College 70-62 last time out, have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The Tar Heels have won seven straight home games against N.C. State and are 168-81 all-time versus the Wolfpack.

North Carolina plays host to Virginia on Saturday.

N.C. State also plays Saturday, when Wake Forest visits.

The Associated Press contributed.