ACC Tournament: UNC, NC State survive to set up semifinal showdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Women's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament is in full swing Friday with all three Triangle teams in action.

No. 14 North Carolina was up first, surviving a tight battle with No. 22 Florida State. No. 7 NC State, the tournament's top overall seed, had an even bigger scare, squeaking past gritty Georgia Tech 73-72. No.11 Duke will close the full day of action with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff against Louisville.

No. 7 NC State 73, Georgia Tech 72

Aziaha James hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to help the Wolfpack squeak past fiesty Georgia Tech in Friday's quarterfinals.

NC State's Zam Jones drives past Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn (25) and guard Chazadi Wright on Friday in Greensboro. Chuck Burton

James scored 16 points for the top-seeded Wolfpack (25-5), who had a tough grind to advance to Saturday's semifinals. N.C. State trailed by nine in the first quarter and neither team led by more than four in the fourth.

But this one ended unceremoniously for the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (22-10), who had a chance to win but failed to get a shot off before the horn on the final possession.

Box Score

Tonie Morgan and Kara Dunn each scored 21 points for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets stumbled down the stretch, losing four straight and five of six before beating Virginia Tech in Thursday's second round. They very nearly followed with a bigger win.

The Wolfpack ran down No. 6 Notre Dame in the final week to finish atop the regular-season standings and grab the top seed in Greensboro, but its tournament run nearly ended in shocking fashion.

After James' shots and with Georgia Tech having no timeouts, Morgan pushed the ball up court and gave it to Dani Carnegie on the left wing as time wound down. But Carnegie didn't shoot and instead tried to dribble to her right near the 3-point arc as time expired, igniting a Wolfpack celebration in front of a home-state crowd.

N.C. State made 8 of 14 shots (.571) in the period, while James' winning free throws came on her only trip to the line.

The Wolfpack await the Tar Heels in a noon semifinals matchup Saturday.

No. 14 UNC 60, No. 22 Florida State 56

Alyssa Ustby scored 12 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and freshman Lanie Grant made two free throws with 7.3 seconds left to give the Tar Heels the 60-56 win over the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

UNC guard Alyssa Ustby drives past Florida State forward Mariana Valenzuela on Friday in Greensboro. Chuck Burton

Reniya Kelly, who missed the previous three games with an injury, hit a jumper with just over a minute remaining to give the Tar Heels the lead and she connected again near the foul line to make it 58-54 with 20.4 seconds left.

Box Score

Ta'Niya Latson made two free throws for the Seminoles with 11.4 to go but then they had to foul three times before Grant went to the line.

The 2024 Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and early enrollee at UNC, calmly swished the clinchers after a timeout to ice her.

The fifth-seeded Tar Heels now play rival N.C. State in Saturday's semifinals at noon.

Lexi Donarski also scored 12 points for the Tar Heels (27-6) and Indya Nivar added 10. With Maria Gakdeng grabbing 16 rebounds, the Tar Heels had a 53-40 rebounding advantage, 17-9 on the offensive end for a 21-2 difference on second-chance points.

Makayla Timpson had 15 points, eight rebounds and she tied a tournament record with eight blocks for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (23-8). Latson added 13 points and O'Mariah Gordon had 12.

Florida State won the regular-season matchup 86-84 when Latson made a layup as time ran out. This time the nation's leading scorer was held to half her scoring average on 3-of-14 shooting as the Seminoles had their lowest scoring game of the season.

The largest lead in the second half was five points.

The Associated Press contributed.