'Alien: Romulus' debuts final trailer featuring callbacks to original 'Alien' film and more terror

Get a little glimpse at the fully grown xenomorph

The final trailer for "Alien: Romulus" released giving viewers callbacks to original "Alien" film, more backstory, and plenty of horror.

LOS ANGELES -- Today, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for "Alien: Romulus" and it is jam packed with more terror and callbacks to the original film.

This new chapter, directed by Fede Alvarez, takes the phenomenally successful "Alien" franchise back to its roots with practical effects and a story set within the horror genre.

New footage shows an extended sequence of the chestburster in action, more backstory on the characters, and of course, just a little glimpse at the fully grown xenomorph in all its glory.

A screen displays numbers and letters reorganizing to spell "MU/TH/UR 9000," the name of the original ship's AI computer from the first "Alien" film.

Scans of the facehugger alien are seen on the ships monitors and a severed arm from the creature is shown resting in a beaker. Could research of these species have been carried out on the ship?

The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced who play a group of young space colonizers who stumble upon the spaceship "Romulus" and meet the most terrifying life form in the universe.

"Whatever comes, we'll face it together," Spaeny's character says.

Experience "Alien: Romulus" in IMAX, in theaters everywhere August 16.

