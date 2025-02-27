Amazon's Spring Big Deal Days is coming back this year, and here's what you need to know to save big

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon launched their Big Spring Sale last year, offering shoppers an extra way to save big with spring Prime Day deals. This year, it's back, and the deals have already begun. Here's everything you need to know to take advantage of Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025.

What is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

The Big Spring Sale is a sales event like Prime Day that Amazon launched last year. You can expect deals on new tech, home and kitchen essentials, fashion, beauty and more. Take a look at some of these early, limited-time spring deals to get a sense of what you can snag for less.

When is the Amazon spring sale for 2025?

You can expect the deals to officially start on March 25th. These sales will last seven days, through March 31st. Keep an eye on deals before then, though, as some retailers launched early deals ahead of last year's spring Prime Day.

What deals can you expect on Amazon spring Prime Day?

You can usually find some of the biggest deals for Amazon's own products, including the Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Dot and more. Other top sellers also tend to lower prices; for example, you can usually find Apple products, like the Apple AirPods Pro, on sale. These sales are also a great time to stock up on common household products. Deals can usually be found in every category, including vacuums, patio furniture, headphones and more.

Will any other retailers have similar deals?

While the Big Spring Sale is exclusive to Amazon, and Prime Members get some of the best deals, a lot of competing retailers have their own deals running during the sales event, including Walmart, Nordstrom and more. Check back here for any updates about these competing sales events.

Early spring deals to shop now

40% off Amazon Blink Outdoor 4 $203.99

$339.99 Shop Now

23% off Amazon KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer $349.95

$459.99 Shop Now

HP Stream 14 $262.65

$399.00 Shop Now

19% off Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner $99.98

$123.59 Shop Now

39% off Amazon grace & stella Under Eye Patches $12.72

$21.00 Shop Now

