14-year-old Palestinian-American shot, killed by IDF in West Bank; NJ community wants answers

Amer Rabee, 14, and two other teens were shot by Israeli forces for allegedly throwing rocks.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a statement asking the Israeli government for answers.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a statement asking the Israeli government for answers.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a statement asking the Israeli government for answers.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a statement asking the Israeli government for answers.

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- A family and community are looking for answers after a teen Palestinian-American who grew up in New Jersey was shot and killed in the West Bank.

Amer Rabee, 14, and two other teens were shot by Israeli forces for allegedly throwing rocks.

The death comes after Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement Sunday that they identified "three terrorists who hurled rocks toward the highway, thus endangering civilians driving" in the Turmus Ayya area of the West Bank.

The Palestinian-American Community Center confirmed Rabee's death. He is the nephew of one of the center's board members.

They said he was shot 11 times in total.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement to ABC News that a U.S. citizen died in the West Bank.

"We acknowledge the IDF's initial statement that expressed that this incident occurred during a counter-terrorism operation and that Israel is investigating," the statement said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released the following statement, asking for answers from Israel:

"Amer was a U.S. citizen and New Jersey native who grew up in Saddle Brook. As the circumstances of his death remain unclear, I am asking for answers from the Israeli government as to why Amer, who was just 14 years old, was killed. This tragic loss of life underscores that the current course of conflict is continuing to take too great of a toll on too many people. Tammy and I are praying for Amer's parents, Mohammed and Majed, and his four siblings, as they face this horrific loss."

The center joined Rabee's family at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)