American Airlines employee at North Carolina airport fatally struck on the job

An American Airlines employee at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was fatally struck on the tarmac on Monday, officials said.

The employee was working on the apron, or ramp, when they were struck by an airport ramp vehicle at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to officials.

The apron or ramp is "intended to accommodate aircraft for purposes of loading or unloading passengers or cargo, refueling, parking, or maintenance," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency and medical crews responded promptly to the scene. The airline ramp vehicle was the only vehicle involved, officials said.

The airport said it is working closely with airline partners and first responders to investigate the situation. Officials also said airport chaplains are available onsite.

Our deepest condolences go out to the employees family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, airport officials said in a statement.

American Airlines said in a statement that it is focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.

We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Charlotte International Airport (CLT). Our thoughts are prayers with the family and our local team members, the airline's statement said.

This is a story in development. Please check back for updates.