American Airlines flight catches fire at Denver airport, FAA says

DENVER -- An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday.

The Boeing 737-800 plane was diverted to Denver shortly after departing from Colorado Springs, Colorado. While the plane was taxiing to the gate, the engine caught fire, and its passengers evacuated.

The incident, which sent smoke billowing across the tarmac, took place at approximately 5:15 p.m., local time.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard AA Flight 1006.

It was traveling from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Dallas, Texas, when it was diverted to Denver after the "crew reported engine vibrations," according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The plane diverted after about 20 minutes into the flight and was in the air for about an hour before it landed.

All passengers were able to exit the plane, with only a few minor injuries incurred during the evacuation.

In a statement to ABC News, American Airlines said, "We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority."

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.