Animal Protection Society of Durham to hold Annual Walk for the Animals event

The Animal Protection Society (APS) of Durham will celebrate animals during its annual event on May 31st.

The Animal Protection Society (APS) of Durham will celebrate animals during its annual event on May 31st.

The Animal Protection Society (APS) of Durham will celebrate animals during its annual event on May 31st.

The Animal Protection Society (APS) of Durham will celebrate animals during its annual event on May 31st.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Animal Protection Society (APS) of Durham will celebrate animals during its annual event in May.

The 2025 Walk for the Animals event will celebrate, honor, and remember the animals who have added joy and love to people's lives.

APS said the fundraiser will be a fun way for the community to step up for animals in need. The shelter provides medical care and housing for unhoused, abandoned, and stray animals in Durham.

The goal is to raise $125,000 for programs that help support more than 4,000 animals that are brought to the shelter each year.

The walk will be followed by a day filled with agility demonstrations, pet contests such as best dressed & best kisser, and interactive vendors from the community.

The event will be held at Duke University's East Campus on Saturday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

For more information about the event, APS, or how to donate, click here.

ALSO SEE 40-year-old blind therapy Cockatoo regains vision after surgery at NC State

