Secret Service shoots armed man near White House, authorities say; Trump out of town

An armed man was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House after a confrontation early Sunday, according to authorities.

WASHINGTON -- A man carrying a firearm near the White House was shot and injured by Secret Service personnel early on Sunday, the service said in statement.

The Secret Service had been contacted on Saturday by local police, who said a "suicidal individual" may have been traveling to Washington from Indiana, according to the statement.

Members of the Secret Service found the man's parked vehicle near 17th and F streets in Washington at about midnight, the statement said. The vehicle was parked near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is next to the White House.

"They also saw an individual on foot matching the description nearby," the statement said. "As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel."

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition "is unknown," the statement said.

Secret Service personnel were not injured during the confrontation, the service said.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting.

ABC News' Benjamin Siu contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

