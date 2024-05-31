WATCH LIVE

Arrest made after Harnett County police chase ends in crash

Friday, May 31, 2024 9:10AM
NCHSP said a trooper saw a Lexus driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Road Hill Church Road

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest was made after a Harnett County police chase ended in a crash Thursday night.

North Carolina Highway State Patrol said a trooper saw a Lexus driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Road Hill Church Road. This is between Dunn, Erwin, and Coats.

The trooper then tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the Lexus driver kept driving. This resulted in a pursuit.

According to NCHSP, the Lexus driver drove through several Dunn neighborhoods before reaching a dead end. They then crashed into a wooded area and tried to run away from police on foot.

The driver was detained.

Several charges are expected to be filed.

