Arrest made after NCSHP troopers led on high-speed chase

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is in custody overnight Tuesday after leading state troopers on a high-speed chase.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the chase started in Alamance County with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour.

It ended in Orange County after the driver crashed the vehicle and went down an embankment.

ABC11 is told the driver was arrested.

No further information has been released.