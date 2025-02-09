NC family not giving up hope in finding missing 9-year-old last seen in 2000

SHELBY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been 25 years since 9-year-old Asha Degree went missing in the Shelby area which is near Charlotte, but her family is not giving up hope she will be found.

Loved ones and supporters gathered on Saturday afternoon to walk the same path the little girl went missing, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

Degree disappeared on Valentine's Day 2000 and was last seen walking along Highway 18, away from her home in Fallston.

Investigators recently said they believe she was killed and her body moved by a family from Shelby, but the investigation continues.

Her family members said they still hold on to hope that Asha Degree will come home.

"I believe she is still alive and until somebody can prove me wrong, I'm still going to believe that, because I have hope," Asha's mother, said.

The family hosts a yearly prayer walk to remind people to continue the search.

