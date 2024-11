Asheville welcoming visitors for the holidays after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly two months after Hurricane Helene devastated communities across western North Carolina, Asheville is open.

The city says its officially welcoming back visitors for the holidays.

That includes the Omni Grove Park Inn, which is opening its doors for the first time since September 27.

Although the famous gingerbread competition is canceled this year.

Another famous holiday attraction, the historic Biltmore Estate, reopened earlier this month.