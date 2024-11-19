Delivery worker clings to truck as thief drives it away in Oregon: VIDEO

Surveillance video shows the moment a Washington state man stole an Elephants Deli delivery truck with an employee inside in Beaverton, Oregon.

Surveillance video shows the moment a Washington state man stole an Elephants Deli delivery truck with an employee inside in Beaverton, Oregon.

Surveillance video shows the moment a Washington state man stole an Elephants Deli delivery truck with an employee inside in Beaverton, Oregon.

Surveillance video shows the moment a Washington state man stole an Elephants Deli delivery truck with an employee inside in Beaverton, Oregon.

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Surveillance video shows the moment a 29-year-old Washington state man stole an Elephants Deli delivery truck with an employee inside.

The delivery truck was parked at a warehouse in Beaverton, Oregon Friday morning at 1 a.m. local time when the theft occurred.

The employee was inside the back of the truck loading up deliveries from the warehouse when the suspect entered the driver's seat of the truck and drove away.

As the vehicle was leaving the area, the employee clung to the back of the truck and then jumped off, with crates falling off since the back door remained open at the time.

The suspect has been arrested and now faces multiple charges, including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Endangering, Attempt to Elude - Felony, Hit and Run, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Beaverton Police Department.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)