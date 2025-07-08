Best Prime Day Apple deals up to 40% off

Prime Day is here and there are already a ton of tech deals, deals under $100 and beauty deals to be found. If you're looking for something brand-specific, Apple products are usually heavily discounted during the sale. Find the best Prime Day 2025 Apple deals below.

Best Apple deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025

40% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $149.00

$249.00 Shop now at Amazon

Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless buds you can buy with both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, plus a sweat-resistant build. Shop now for 40% off.

21% off Amazon Apple AirPods Max $429.99

$549.00 Shop now at Amazon

These over-ear headphones also have both transparency and noise cancellation, plus up to a 20-hour battery life - shop them now on sale for up to 22% off.

24% off Amazon Apple iPad mini $379.00

$499.00 Shop now at Amazon

This iPad mini has tons of features, including Apple Intelligence, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, ultrafast A17 Pro chip, superfast Wi-Fi 6E and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro. You can get this top-rated portable tablet for up to 24% off.

32% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smartwatch $169.00

$249 Shop now at Amazon

This wearable can help you track various health stats, including workout goals, heart rate and more. It's a great starter smartwatch from Apple and is currently 32% off.

10% off Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 $355.49

$399 Shop now at Amazon

The Series 9 is the latest Apple Watch and can take an ECG or measure your calories during a workout. It also offers crash and fall detection. It even has cycle tracking features which sets it apart from the SE.

15% off Amazon Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop $849.00

$999.00 Shop now at Amazon

MacBook Airs are super lightweight and this one has an HD camera and up to 256 GB of storage. Get this laptop now for 15% off.

