The 20 best Christmas gifts of 2024 for everyone on your list

The holiday season is almost upon us, and if you're scrambling to shop for the best gifts for her, gifts for him or gifts for the teen in your life, you're in the right place. Whether you're looking for an affordable gift or a unique gift, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts of the year right below.

Here are the best Christmas Gifts to shop right now. Just make sure to get your orders in soon so they arrive in time for Christmas.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189.99

$249.99

They'll love these noise-canceling earbuds, which provide clear, immersive sound and have a comfortable fit, thanks to their four included ear tips.

Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie $35.99

This wearable hoodie will keep them feeling warm when the temperatures drop. It is available in multiple sizes and colors.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model $349

For the gamer in your life, the Nintendo Switch is arguably the best portable gaming device ever. This gift is one that will be used long after the holidays.

Squishmallows $24.99

"Squishmallows are some of the coziest and softest plushies you can buy - I own three myself. This 14-inch Minnie Mouse is a crowd favorite and can be added to their bedroom, or toy room or taken along on their travel adventures.

Kindle Paperwhite $134.99

An e-reader can help them take their favorite books with them wherever they go. The Paperwhite has an adjustable display and a multi-week battery life.

The Bouqs Co. Daphne Bouquet $70

This beautiful bouquet packs vibrant lilac and lavender-toned flowers in a clear vase. Each flower is fresh, according to the brand.

Meta Quest 3 512GB $499

For VR lovers, the Meta Quest 3 is a great headset option as it can get you a little over two hours of battery life and can be operated with just hand gestures. It's louder and features a better video resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

Cariuma Canvas Sneakers $95

Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. These canvas sneakers are extremely comfortable for long hours of wear, in my personal experience, and pair well with both my casual and work fits. Choose between 17 colors with this environmentally-friendly gift.

Fever Tree Espresso Martini Mix $6.99

Espresso Martini fans will love this product, which can help you create restaurant-quality drinks straight at home. Just add your vodka of choice and serve up delectable martinis the next time your friends or family come around - no bartending experience needed!

MasterClass $120 to $240

MasterClass offers online courses from industry professionals in acting, writing, cooking and more. Gift them an individual membership or buy a duo membership so you can both learn a new skill together.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 $99

$150

This pan does the job of 10 different pieces of cookware, including sauteeing, frying, searing, boiling and baking. The new version is oven-safe and available In four limited edition colors.

Olive and June The Complete System $110

This nail care set packs everything they could need for an at-home mani-pedi, including a nail buffer, cuticle serum, nail clipper, foot file, nail polish of their choice and more.

Stanley Quencher $50

This insulated tumbler will keep their drinks at the desired temperature and comes in a myriad of different colors. It comes with a reusable straw and is also dishwasher-safe.

Away Travel Bag $245

The Away Travel Bag is lightweight, stylish and full of space, and has a separate laptop compartment and a padded bottom. It fits perfectly in an overhead cabin and can also rest on a carry-on suitcase fairly snugly. If your loved ones travel a lot, this is the one thing they absolutely need.

Theragun Mini $199

This mini massager can help your giftee ease any muscle pains on the go. It's easy to grip, has three speeds and weighs just one pound.

Marshall Emberton II $89.99

If they need a new portable Bluetooth speaker, get them the Emberton. It's got a retro design, produces big bass, and can get really loud for all those house parties.

Hugimals $64

These weighted plushies are some of my favorites for when I'm sleeping alone as they feel like a hug - great for children and adults alike.

ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $25.99

They can add their favorite scent to their space with this essential oil diffuser. It comes with a nifty remote and can even light up in seven different LED colors.

Bearaby Napper $249

This hand-knit weighted blanket is designed to feel like a hug when you wrap it around yourself. It's breathable, machine washable and made from soft organic cotton.

Homesick Candles $30

A candle is one of the best gifts to give, and Homesick candles feature a long burn time and come in various scents like this lake-themed one.

