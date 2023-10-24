24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Best wellness gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

ByCarolina Zamora and Nishka Dhawan WTVD logo
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 5:08PM
Shop the best wellness gifts today.
Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Giving someone a present to support their well-being is the best way to show someone that you care. The gift guide below is full of wellness essentials for you to choose from, including healing oils and other self-care essentials. Be sure to also check out the best Christmas gifts and best gifts under $100 for your essential shopping this holiday season.

24% off
Sephora

Mount Lai Rose Gua Sha

  • $189.99
  • $249.99

    "This has been a part of my skincare routine for the past half a year, and I honestly don't know what I would do without it," says Carolina Zamora, an intern at ABC Localish. Like a mini-massage for your face, the Sephora Rose Gua Sha is designed to hit all the sweet spots on your facial bone structure, helping you achieve that jawline and destress quickly.

    Walmart

    Crane Humidifier

    • $41.96

      Humidifiers can relieve dry skin and nasal congestion, making the Crane Humidifier an absolute must-have this winter season.

      30% off
      Amazon

      Renpho Eye Massager

      • $69.98
      • $99.99

        Renpho has always been well-regarded for its smart massaging products, and the heated eye massager might be their best offering yet, helping you relieve migraines and get a quick nap in.

        Apotheke

        Apotheke Diffuser and Candle

        • $60

          Apotheke has many reed diffusers and scented candles to keep your room feeling fresh and clean.

          Amazon

          Onnit Supplements

          • $124.95

            Onnit is a supplemental wellness brand that uses earth-grown nutrients to create multivitamins for enhanced performance and increased memory. Their Alpha BRAIN is a particular fan-favorite, providing you with a little boost in focus for your daily activities.

            20% off
            Amazon

            Waterpik Water Flosser

            • $79.99
            • $99.99

              The Waterpik water flosser cleans your teeth from food debris instantly and helps fight against tartar and plaque buildup. A Waterpik a day keeps the dentist away.

              Chewy

              Chewy

                  Don't forget that your pets need wellness products as well. Get 20% off your first order on nutrients at Chewy, from digestive health to multivitamins for both dogs and cats.

                  11% off
                  Amazon

                  Hug Sleep Pod

                  • $74.99
                  • $84.99

                    It's cold outside so grab yourself this Shark Tank-famous blanket that feels like a hug in your sleep. It's available in three colors and is easy to clean too.

                    Lululemon

                    Lululemon Yoga Block Marble

                    • $28

                      This yoga block marble has completely changed the way I do yoga, extending my reach and lengthening my stretches. The block also works as a fun decoration for your room.

                      14% off
                      Brooklinen

                      Brooklinen Plush Robe

                      • $84.15
                      • $99

                        Brooklinen's plush robe is the perfect shower accessories as it keeps you dry and is a cozy addition to your closet. Grab it now on sale.

                        Amazon

                        Bath Bomb Set

                        • $14.99

                          If you're drawing a bath for a cozy night in, make sure to get this gorgeous set of bath bombs for a scented experience.

                          25% off
                          Amazon

                          Theragun Mini

                          • $149
                          • $199

                            The portable, compact Theragun Mini is a winner of a machine - just let it do all the hard work while you roll your eyes back in comfort.

                            30% off
                            Amazon

                            Octopus Plushie

                            • $10.49
                            • $15

                              Look at how cute this is. Show everyone whether you're in a conversational mood or not with this reversible octopus plushie.

                              Amazon

                              Nutcracker Scented Candle

                              • $29.95

                                The Nutcracker Candle is a great gift for anyone this upcoming holiday season - step into their magical world of cinnamon, one scent at a time.

                                Amazon

                                Electric Heating Pad

                                    This electric heating pad has nearly 50,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Unstrain your back after a long day at work with this great product for a good price.

                                    Sephora

                                    Innisfree Moisturizer

                                    • $29

                                      The Innisfree moisturizer is great for all skin types and will hydrate your skin all day long.

                                      Amazon

                                      Ouai Hand Lotion

                                      • $32

                                        The Ouai hand lotion is great for dry skin, giving it a smooth, lush feeling. It's especially useful as the weather turns cold.

                                        29% off
                                        Amazon

                                        Ember Smart Mug

                                        • $90.99
                                        • $129.95

                                          The Ember Smart Mug is a must-own product for hot beverage drinkers, with a 1.5-hour battery life keeping your coffee and tea from going cold.

                                          Amazon

                                          Pott'd Pottery Kit

                                          • $59

                                            It's never too late to get into some pottery making, so make this a healing activity for you and the family this Christmas.

                                            Saatva

                                            Saatva Latex Pillow

                                            • $165

                                              This Saatva pillow is perfect in every way, giving you a deep, healing sleep after a long day of work. It's great for all sleep positions and is even machine washable.

                                              40% off
                                              Amazon

                                              Omotonn Laptop Stand

                                              • $15.99
                                              • $26.99

                                                While we're on the topic of comfort, make sure your posture is always right with this detachable laptop mount.

                                                14% off
                                                Amazon

                                                Affirmation Cards

                                                • $17.01
                                                • $19.95

                                                  Give them the gift of self-confidence and assurance with this deck of cards filled with daily affirmations surrounding love, joy, and manifestation. This interactive deck has a near perfect rating on Amazon, and now you can get it for under $20.

                                                  Amazon

                                                  Love Wellness Bye Bye Bloat Lymphatic Massage Roller

                                                  • $14.99

                                                    This lymphatic massage roller is great for depuffing, body sculpting, blood circulation, and encouraging lymphatic flow.

                                                    * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

                                                    Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
                                                    Watch Live
                                                    ON NOW