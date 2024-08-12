Bob Iger, John Stamos, Hayley Mills remember Disney Legend Richard Sherman

During a celebration honoring the late Disney Legend Richard M. Sherman, CEO Bob Iger recalled when the songwriter came to him with a new verse for "It's a Small World After All."

An emotional tribute to Disney Legend Richard M. Sherman was held Sunday at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa.

"Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman" featured performances and surprise appearances by some of the people who knew him best.

Sherman, who was one half of the Academy Award-winning songwriting team of the Sherman Brothers, died on May 25 in Beverly Hills due to age-related illness. He was 95 years old.

As a key member of Walt Disney's inner circle of creative talents, Sherman garnered nine Academy Award nominations (winning two Oscars for his work on the 1964 classic "Mary Poppins"), won three GRAMMY Awards, and received 24 gold and platinum albums over the course of his 65 year career.

All the films songwriter Richard Sherman worked on are shown during a tribute at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2024.

The presentation opened with Disney CEO Bob Iger sharing his memories of Sherman, one of the most prolific composter-lyricists in the history of family entertainment.

Iger said Sherman came to him a few years ago to say he'd written a new verse to "It's a Small World."

"He'd be so happy to know, that even as he approached the end of his life, he was still creating magic that brings joy to all of you, the biggest Disney fans in the world," Iger said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger celebrates Richard M. Sherman at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2024.

Actor and Disney fan John Stamos appeared next, sharing his deep sense of awe and gratitude for Sherman and his music. He asked fans to make sure his incredible songs live on and on.

"Keep their melodies alive," he said.

Stamos introduced to the stage Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Tony Baxter, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Broadway star Ashley Brown, and producer Don Hahn.

During their conversation, Hahn shared that Sherman's secret weapon was his wife.

"If there's a Jiminy Cricket in his life, it's his wife, Ellizabeth," he said.

Feige then shared that shortly before Disney bought Marvel, it was suggested he meet with Sherman to help with a song during the Stark Expo in "Iron Man 2." The end result was, "Make Way For Tomorrow Today." In a video shown during the presentation, Sherman played the piano and sang, while Feige and Jon Favreau looked on in awe over a song they described as fully formed and authentic.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared a photo of him and Richard Sherman during D23 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2024.

According to Floyd, working with Sherman was pure joy. During work on "The Jungle Book," he recalled Walt Disney telling him the movie needed a song. Before the week was out, Sherman had written, "Trust In Me."

"The Jungle Book" is seen during a celebration honoring Richard M. Sherman at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2024.

In homage to that film, actor Darren Criss and Stamos sang and played drums to, "I Wan'na Be like You (The Monkey Song)."

John Stamos plays the drums during a celebration for Richard M. Sherman at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2024.

Film critic Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin, came on stage next.

"If there was a piano in the room, Richard was playing it," Leonard said.

They shared stories of trips and dinners with Sherman and his wife, echoing sentiments made by others that the songwriter was a down-to-earth guy who happened to have extraordinary talent.

Disney actresses Hayley Mills of "The Parent Trap" and Lesley Ann Warren of "The Happiest Millionaire" came on stage next.

Haley Mills and Lesley Ann Warren joined a tribute to Richard M. Sherman at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2024.

After sharing their memories, they sang, "Let's Get Together," from "The Parent Trap," to the delight of fans in the audience.

Later, Stamos introduced Sherman's son, Greg, to the stage. He thanked Disney fans for supporting his dad all these years.

"Thank you, Disney faithful, for making my dad's life truly matter," he said.

Sherman's granddaughter, Mandy Rose Wolf, later sang an emotional rendition of "The Age of Not Believing," from "Bedknobs and Broomsticks."

And at the end, everyone who'd appeared on stage returned for a sing-a-long of "Let's Go Fly a Kite" from "Mary Poppins."

Disney is the parent company of this station.