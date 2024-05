Arrest made after body of missing man found inside eastern North Carolina home

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a missing man was found inside a house Thursday in Pitt County.

60-year-old Bobby Barnes was reported missing to the Farmville Police Department on Monday. His decaying body was found inside the home of Krista Gray.

Gray was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including felony concealing a death, stealing Barnes' car, and using his credit cards.

Investigators are now working to determine how Barnes died.