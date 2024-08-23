Bobby Hurley, ASU to play exhibition at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM, N.C. -- Bobby Hurley is returning to Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium for a charity exhibition game with his Arizona State basketball team.

The Sun Devils and Blue Devils will play the game on Oct. 27 with benefits going to the Duke Children's Hospital, Duke announced on its X account Wednesday.

Hurley won two national championships and was a first-team All-American under former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1989 to '93. Hurley is still the NCAA's all-time assists leader with 1,076.

Hurley has spent the past nine seasons coaching at Arizona State after a two-year stint at Buffalo. He has led the Sun Devils to the NCAA men's basketball tournament three times and has one of the nation's top recruiting classes this season.