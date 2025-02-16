Body found in search for missing Colorado college student

BOULDER, Colo. -- Authorities searching for missing University of Colorado Boulder student Megan Trussell -- who was last seen on Feb. 9 -- recovered a body matching her description "in hard-to-reach terrain" in Boulder Canyon, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced.

The CU Boulder Police Department is attempting to locate a missing student, Megan Trussell, in Boulder, Colo., Feb. 14, 2025.

"The decedent's name is not being released at this time, pending identification confirmation and notification of next of kin," the sheriff's office said Saturday in a statement. "The Boulder County Coroner's Office will also determine the cause and manner of death."

"The decedent was found in hard-to-reach terrain, requiring a technical evacuation including the need to rappel," it added. The sheriff's office said City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers first reported the body at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday.

"Boulder Canyon Drive was temporarily closed to allow investigators access to recover the decedent, conduct the investigation and for the safety of first responders working in the area due [ to ] hazardous road conditions created by the weather," the office said.

Trussell was last seen in her residence hall wearing a blue/grey jacket, dark-colored yoga pants and white platform sneakers, according to the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department. Campus police have been working with local, state and federal law enforcement to find Trussell.

Anyone who has seen Trussell or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 with CUPD case #2025-029.