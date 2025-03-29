Man injured in Raleigh shooting, woman arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a shooting Friday evening in Raleigh.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Applewood Lane just before 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Brittany Jeanne Dixon, 31, was arrested in connection to this incident, Raleigh police said. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

