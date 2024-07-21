$10 million worth of illegal products seized in Bronx marijuana bust, police say

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx -- Police seized millions of dollars worth of illegal cannabis products inside an after-hours social club in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.

It was a massive collaboration between the NYC Sheriff's Office and NYPD, and what started as a routine inspection quickly turned into a raid of a building in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Police were called to the building at 516 Timpson Place around noon after a series of complaints from nearby residents. As officers executed their search warrant, police say a large amount of alleged illegal narcotics and hallucinogens were uncovered as part of the operation.

Authorities say photos of the marijuana bust show a variety of products behind a display case and inside a stock room. Police believe they've seized more than $10 million in illegal cannabis products.

Inside the facility, authorities say they found evidence of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, hallucinogenic candies and chocolates among other things.

Officials believe the discovery is the largest seizure since they started Operation Padlock to Protect, a citywide effort to crack down on the illegal sales of marijuana, in May.

"This actually illegal sales, not only packaging here. It's exactly what we're talking about, packaging toward our children. These are the things we say should not be distributed in our communities and this is illicit product that is unregulated product. We don't know what they're mixing it with and selling to the communities right now," said NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

There are currently no arrests as authorities continue their investigation.