Person shot at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday night.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Caldera Lane near Archean Way.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate suspect information, RPD said.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The shooting remains under Investigation.

