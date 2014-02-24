24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Teen girl, man found shot dead in Hillsborough, police say
Durham woman recalls friendship with Jimmy Carter after hostage crisis
Duke Hospital says work continues after 'unprecedented' flooding in ED
Harnett Co. woman's bond set at $1M in shooting death of her daughter
Worker could face death penalty in shooting of DoorDash driver
Raleigh restaurants, Bars ready to serve New Year's eve crowds
21-year-old Graham man killed when car crashes down embankment
Most popular stories in 2024 across central NC: Year in Review