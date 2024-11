Car crashes into Raleigh apartment building on Capital Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed into an apartment building in Raleigh Tuesday overnight.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

A mess can be seen in the lobby of Vivo Living at 4400 Capital Boulevard.

ABC11 is working to learn if there were any injuries or arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.