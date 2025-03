Car submerged in Falls Lake in North Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders are searching for a driver after a car was found submerged in Falls Lake.

It happened overnight on I-85 N near the Falls Lake bridge in North Durham.

One lane is blocked on the bridge. No word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.