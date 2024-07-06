Carolina Hurrianes trade defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Winnipeg Jets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Hurricanes has traded defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Winnipeg Jets for future considerations, Eric Tulsky, the team's general manager announced Saturday.

Coghlan, 26, played one game in the NHL with Carolina in the 2023-24 season. He notched two assists in 18 games over parts of two seasons with the Canes.

The 6'3", 207-pound defenseman spent most of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Springfield, tallying 41 points (16g, 25a) in 61 games. He has played 192 career AHL contests with Springfield and Chicago, earning 108 points (44g, 64a).

Overall, Coghlan has scored 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) in 106 games across four NHL seasons, playing for Carolina and Vegas since his debut with the Golden Knights in 2020-21.

The Duncan, B.C., native was originally acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty in July 2022.

