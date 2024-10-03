Carolina Hurricanes Alumni organize supply drive for western North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sometimes all it takes is a text.

Former Carolina Hurricanes defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup champion Aaron Ward described the devastation of Western North Carolina as a "shock". The photos moved Ward to a call-to-action in his Carolina Hurricanes Alumni group chat.

"From an empathetic standpoint, it affected us. From our alumni group chat the first thing that came out was what can we do, what is there to be done, and how do we go about doing it," he said.

Former Hurricane Tim Brent is a part of the message thread and said ideas began to generate quickly.

"The whole point of the Alumni Association was to give back to a community that's given us so much," Brent said. "It really happened quickly, but I think it just speaks to the people in our community."

On Wednesday, Ward, Brent, and other Hurricanes alumni teamed up with College Hunks Hauling Junk, a moving company headquartered in Tampa with an office in Raleigh. They were able to access a large box truck for donations, which the company provided free of charge.

Donors left thousands of items in the parking lot of Dugout Tavern off Kelly Road in Apex. This includes water, diapers, bleach, non-perishables, animal food, and plenty more.

Some contributors dropped off items quickly, while others stopped to donate and share a moment to speak with their favorite former Canes.

With most of the group over a decade past their playing days, Ward says it's still important for them to connect with -- and assist whenever necessary -- the state that stood loud to cheer them on in the Stanley Cup Final 2006.

"We are a part of the community," Ward explained. "Whether we played hockey, (or in sales) or whatever -- we're now an integral part of the fiber of this community and we want to be contributing members."

The truck is set to make its way to Hendersonville on Thursday morning.

