'Know Your Rights Bus Tour' makes a stop in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a move to bolster voter education, the "Know Your Rights Bus Tour" made a stop in Raleigh.

The bus is part of the Carolinadaze Music & Arts Festival at the Red Hat Amphitheater, an event that combines music and all you need to know about your voting rights, attracting people of all ages.

Voter Laila Miller told ABC11 she enjoyed the festival.

"It's actually so great to see all the different causes that came out and are advocating today, and it's incredibly important," she said. "So coming out, especially with the music festival and everything like that, is just so much better and it's just such great, great community bonding."

Common Cause North Carolina along with the ACLU and other advocacy groups brought the bus tour to Raleigh.

"This is a way we were able to reach a whole new base beyond the people who are usually just coming to voter education events or town halls. It's a new frontier of voter engagement," said Jazmyne Abney of Common Cause NC.

ALSO SEE: JD Vance spends day in Greenville speaking with voters, attending ECU football game

Raleigh is just one of several stops across the country for the bus tour. While the music is the main attraction, artist Kornbread Jete teamed up with the bus tour hosting voter education trivia.

"We give out information so everyone knows the small details about voting, like having certain IDS," Jeté said. "When is early voting? Small details like that that we usually miss and it's just having trivia and giving away things. Make it fun. You know, instead of just giving them information, you make it a fun event."

At the event, people could check to see if they're registered to vote and also learn about voter rights. Many attractions at the music festival are geared towards the younger voters and to try and get more engagement.

Ariona Miller, a college student said this was the perfect event to get the word out about voting.

"I think that the stigma around voting nowadays is very prevalent among young people," she said. "So getting them out here with the incentive of music and free merch and food and community is so important and making sure that people then are not as like reluctant to like registered vote."

Early voting begins in North Carolina on October 17 and runs through November 2.

Organizers of the music festival hope this encourages those in attendance to get out there and vote.

MORE LIKE THIS: New dates announced for North Carolina absentee ballot