3 North Carolina cities named 2025 All-American City Award recipients

The Milken Institute named Raleigh its Best Performing Large City for 2025, up from the #2 spot Raleigh held in the 2024 rankings. That report noted that "Raleigh's ability to maintain a balance between its growth and affordability will likely be key" moving forward.

DENVER, CO (WTVD) -- Three North Carolina cities have been named recipients of the 2025 All-American City Award (AAC).

For over 75 years, the National Civic League's AAC has honored communities that "harness the power of local collaboration to drive meaningful change."

From June 27 to 29, the 2025 finalists presented their stories and initiatives to a jury of civic leaders in Denver. These presentations featured skits, music, spoken word, dance, and personal stories

The jury announced the 10 winning communities during a closing ceremony.

"These communities exemplify the spirit of collaboration and civic responsibility necessary to safeguard our planet for future generations," National Civic League said in a press release.

2025 All-American Cities:

Akron, Ohio

Carrboro, North Carolina

Chelsea, Massachusetts

Hampton, Virginia

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Kinston, North Carolina

Memphis, Tennessee

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Seattle, Washington

Tallahassee, Florida

