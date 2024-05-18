Guns and high-end watches stolen during break-in at Cary home, police say

Several items, including firearms, were stolen during a home break-in Friday night in Cary, police said.

After 8:30 p.m., Investigators said the suspects entered a home in the 100 block of Richelieu Drive through the back door. They then stole two handguns, several high-end watches and other fine jewelry.

The suspects left the scene in a small, gray SUV, possibly an Acura. The police said the vehicle was reported to have a loud after-market muffler.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.