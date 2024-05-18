WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Guns and high-end watches stolen during break-in at Cary home, police say

WTVD logo
Saturday, May 18, 2024 4:57PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Several items, including firearms, were stolen during a home break-in Friday night in Cary, police said.

After 8:30 p.m., Investigators said the suspects entered a home in the 100 block of Richelieu Drive through the back door. They then stole two handguns, several high-end watches and other fine jewelry.

The suspects left the scene in a small, gray SUV, possibly an Acura. The police said the vehicle was reported to have a loud after-market muffler.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or Cary Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/1242 for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 460-4636.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW