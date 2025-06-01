Catawba County mass shooting: Investigation underway after at least 12 shot, 1 dead

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a mass shooting in Catawba County.

Authorities said at least 12 people were shot. One person has died from their injuries, and another is in critical condition. The rest of victims are hospitalized.

Deputies from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Hickory Police Department responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. about multiple people shot at a home on Walnut Acres Drive in the Mountain View community.

ABC affiliate WSOC reported that investigators said there was a party with about 100 people happening when one or more people started shooting.

Several agencies are on the scene investigating and working to determine a motive and the circumstances. As of now, there have been no reports of arrests or suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

