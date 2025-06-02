Chapel Hill police searching for 15-year-old missing girl

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Police said Kaydin Shelton, of Chapel Hill, was last seen on Friday evening in the area of Formosa Lane.

Kaydin is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. She has dark brown hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with pink lettering, black shorts, and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday). Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visit https://chapelhillcrimestoppers.com/.

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!