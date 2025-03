Child hit by car while riding scooter in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car on Sunday in Cary.

Police said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Bluff Oak Drive.

Authorities said a child was riding on a scooter when they were hit by a car driving at a low speed.

No serious injuries were reported, police said. The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other details have been released.