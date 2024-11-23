LIVE: 2024 Raleigh Christmas Parade signals start of holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2024 Raleigh Christmas Parade is here! This year marks the 80th rendition of the holiday tradition.

The parade began with a special holiday performance by country music artist George Birge.

After that the bands, dancers, animals, giant balloons will follow.

Santa himself will close out the parade as only he can.

Parade Info

The parade will start on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street. It will proceed down to the State Capitol and turned right onto Salisbury Street and then make a couple quick turns around the State Capitol -- left onto Morgan Street, right onto Fayetteville Street. The parade will then continue down Fayetteville Street until Lenoir Street.

This year's parade marks the return of motorized vehicles after none were allowed in 2023.

The decision to not have vehicles in 2023 came a year after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was tragically killed by a truck pulling a float in the parade.

Weather Forecast

The weather is going to feel a lot like Christmas for the parade. The sun will be out and temperatures will be on the colder side. This is a stark departure from last year which was one of the warmest parade days in over a decade.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to start the parade and in the mid 50s for the end of the parade.