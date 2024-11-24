Chuck Woolery, game-show host known for 'Love Connection,' 'Wheel of Fortune,' dies at 83

Chuck Woolery, the affable, smooth-talking game show host of "Wheel of Fortune," "Love Connection" and "Scrabble" who later became a right-wing podcaster, skewering liberals and accusing the government of lying about COVID-19, has died. He was 83.

Mark Young, Woolery's podcast co-host and friend, said in an email Saturday that Woolery died at his home in Texas with his wife, Kristen, present. "Chuck was a dear friend and brother and a tremendous man of faith, life will not be the same without him," Young wrote.

Woolery, with his matinee idol looks, coiffed hair and ease with witty banter, was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 and earned a daytime Emmy nomination in 1978.

In 1983, Woolery began an 11-year run as host of TV's "Love Connection," for which he coined the phrase, "We'll be back in two minutes and two seconds," a two-fingered signature dubbed the "2 and 2." In 1984, he hosted TV's "Scrabble," simultaneously hosting two game shows on TV until 1990.

"Love Connection" - long before the dawn of dating apps - had a premise that featured either a single man or single woman who would watch audition tapes of three potential mates and then pick one for a date.

Retired game show host James Woolery appears at a 2010 event in Universal City, Calif.

A couple of weeks after the date, the guest would sit with Woolery in front of a studio audience and tell everybody about the date. The audience would vote on the three contestants, and if the audience agreed with the guest's choice, "Love Connection" would offer to pay for a second date.

Woolery told The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2003 that his favorite set of lovebirds was a man aged 91 and a woman aged 87. "She had so much eye makeup on, she looked like a stolen Corvette. He was so old he said, 'I remember wagon trains.' The poor guy. She took him on a balloon ride."

Before that show he was the original host when Merv Griffin created "Wheel of Fortune" in 1975. He stayed with the show until a contract dispute in 1981 and was then replaced by Pat Sajak.

Other career highlights included hosting the shows "Lingo," "Greed" and "The Chuck Woolery Show," as well as hosting the short-lived syndicated revival of "The Dating Game" from 1998 to 2000 and an ill-fated 1991 talk show. In 1992, he played himself in two episodes of TV's "Melrose Place."

Since 2014, he cohosted with Young the "Blunt Force Truth" podcast, which examines current events with a conservative viewpoint.

Woolery was married four times and is survived by four children.

