Durham city leaders could soon decide future of old police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fate of Durham's old police headquarters could be decided as city council leaders prepare for a Monday meeting.

The building on 505 West Chapel Hill Street has been vacant since 2018, and the city has been in negotiations with the Peebles Corporation since 2024, after rejecting the company's initial redevelopment proposal. In March, Peebles presented a new mixed-use development plan including housing, office and retail space, and a hotel.

However, city leaders have expressed concerns about the rising costs of the project.

"Part of our issue has been we have been moving the goal posts on this project," . Mark Anthony Middleton, Mayor Pro Tempore, said. "We were in the position where we would have gotten our affordable housing. We would have kept the building, we have had commercial property."

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.