City of Raleigh to host 'Saturday on South' party downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is inviting community members to join them for its Saturday on South party in downtown Raleigh.

The city said the event is a chance for members of the community to learn more about the plans and speak with City staff and other project partners about the proposed work.

The Raleigh Convention Center announced in June its intentions to permanently close a section of South Street, between McDowell and Dawson Streets, in order to relocate Red Hat Amphitheater. The Raleigh City Council is expected to vote on the issue in September.

The party will feature food, a bounce house, live music, and more.

The event is free to to attend for everyone. It will be on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

