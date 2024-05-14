Classic Queen concert to make its debut on Disney+

'Queen Rock Montreal' has been digitally restored and now has IMAX enhanced sound

LOS ANGELES -- It's Queen seen and heard in a whole new light.

"Queen Rock Montreal" will make its global streaming premiere on Disney+. It is the first concert film available with IMAX enhanced sound powered by DTS.

The original concerts were recorded over two nights in November, 1981. It features Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing some of Queen's most iconic songs, including "We Will Rock You," "We Are The Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Another One Bites the Dust."

You can see a preview of the show in the video above.

"Queen Rock Montreal" streams on Disney+ May 15.