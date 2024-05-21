Climate change resources now being offered through NC website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) announced the NC Resilience Exchange.

It is a new resource to help local and state leaders search the abundance of climate information available and identify what will be most useful in their area.

The exchange offers funding opportunities, a directory of experts, interactive mapping tools, and model ordinances.

"The Exchange began as an identified need for an online toolbox to share best practices and build equitable resilience," said the state's Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Amanda Martin.

The website was designed from an assessment involving local and state leaders.

The ABC11 audience can look up how climate change may impact the county you live in here.