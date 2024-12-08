Seth Trimble helps No. 20 North Carolina top Georgia Tech, 68-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Seth Trimble scored 19 points and No. 20 North Carolina held off upset-minded Georgia Tech for a 68-65 victory in the ACC opener for both teams Saturday.

Trimble was 5 for 6 from the field and 8 for 9 on free throws for the Tar Heels (5-4, 1-0 ACC). RJ Davis added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Ian Jackson chipped in 15 points off the bench.

Lance Terry scored 22 points for Georgia Tech (4-5, 0-1). Baye Ndongo had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

UNC played without graduate transfer Ty Claude, who spent last season at Georgia Tech, because of an injury to his right eye.

Takeaways

North Carolina: The Tar Heels snapped a three-game losing streak, avoiding what would have been their first four-game slide since 2020, and avoided matching their worst start to a season since 2001-02.

Georgia Tech: Had a season high-tying 14 turnovers and a season low-tying eight assists.

Key Stat

For the fifth consecutive game, the Tar Heels had double-digit turnovers, giving the ball away a season-high 18 times.

Up Next

North Carolina: La Salle visits Chapel Hill next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets will play against Northwestern on Dec. 15 in a neutral site game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

