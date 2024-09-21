NC State football play against No. 21 Clemson to open ACC

NC State (2-1) is playing No. 21 Clemson (1-1) on Saturday at noon.

Fans can watch the game on ABC.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Clemson, which moved up a spot in the rankings during a bye week, can make a statement it can contend for an Atlantic Coast Conference crown and College Football Playoff spot with a league win against the Wolfpack. N.C. tate lost its first measuring-stick game badly against Tennessee and now gets another, though this time it would play a role in whether the Wolfpack can compete for an ACC title.

KEY MATCHUP

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik vs. N.C. State's defense. Klubnick struggled in a season-opening, 34-3 loss to Georgia, then had the game of his life in a 66-20 win over Appalachian State. He accounted for seven TDs (five passing, two rushing) and threw for a career-high 378 yard s against the Mountaineers. It will be up to the Wolfpack to see if they can rein in Klubnik and the potent attack the Tigers showed two weeks ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NC State: QB CJ Bailey, a January enrollee, is set to make his first career start at Death Valley after an injury to starter Grayson McCall in last week's win against Louisiana Tech. Bailey threw for 156 yards and an interception while also running for a score.

Clemson: LB Barrett Carter, known as "Agent Zero" for his 0 uniform number, is a preseason All-American who has yet to fully assert himself this season. He's played 88 snaps with just four tackles, one pass breakup and a quarterback pressure.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson is a win away from its 800th victory in school history. It would be the 14th FBS program, but first in the ACC. ... The Tigers had won eight straight meetings from 2012-19, but N.C. State has taken two of the last three. ... Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is two victories away from tying the late Florida State great, Bobby Bowden, for most wins leading an ACC program. ... N.C. State hasn't won at Clemson since 2002 when Philip Rivers was the team's star quarterback. ... This is just the third time in the last 13 years Clemson has opened ACC play at home. The Tigers have won eight of their last nine conference openers since 2015. ... The Wolfpack won 34 games in the past four seasons combined. ... The series called the Textile Bowl for the two states' importance in that industry goes on hiatus after this until 2027 when the teams next play in Raleigh.