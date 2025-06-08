Kyle Johnson drives in 5 in Duke's win over Murray State; North Carolina falls 10-8 to Arizona

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Chapel Hill and Durham Super Regionals delivered thrilling baseball action on Saturday, setting the stage for decisive games on Sunday.

Both North Carolina and Duke hope to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

UNC

Maddox Mihalakis drove in three runs, including two with a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and Arizona defeated North Carolina 10-8 on Saturday, forcing a deciding game in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Game 3 is Sunday.

The Wildcats trailed 8-6 in the seventh inning but rallied with four runs. With two on and one out, Brendan Summerhill doubled down the left field line to score one run while Easton Breyfogle advanced to third. Breyfogle then scored on a wild pitch by Walter McDuffie to tie the score.

After a couple of walks loaded the bases, Mihalakis drove in two with a single to right field off of Folger Boaz.

Tony Pluta (3-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

McDuffie (3-2) took the loss.

The Tar Heels trailed 6-4 in the top of the seventh before scoring four runs to take the lead. Tyson Bass hit a three-run home run and Jackson Van De Brake drew a bases-loaded walk.

Tommy Splaine hit a two-run home run for Arizona.

North Carolina (46-14) is playing in a super regional for the 12th time, having advanced eight times previously.

It is Arizona's sixth super regional and the Wildcats (43-19) have won four of their previous five.

Duke

Kyle Johnson drove in five runs to power Duke's 7-4 victory over Murray State on Saturday in the first game of the Durham Super Regional.

The Blue Devils are one win from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1961. Game 2 is Sunday.

Johnson, a .228 hitter in 57 at-bats coming in, had two doubles and a home run among his four hits and scored twice.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Duke tied it when Jake Berger drew a leadoff walk and scored on Johnson's two-run home run to center field.

Johnson and Berger figured in the Blue Devils' three-run fourth inning. Johnson drove in two with a bases-loaded double that sent Berger to third base. Berger then scored on a wild pitch by Nic Schutte (8-4).

In the sixth, Johnson doubled to drive in one run and later scored on a double by Ben Rounds.

Duke managed only six hits - four by Johnson - but the Blue Devils benefited from eight walks.

Dom Decker had four of Murray State's nine hits and drove in two runs.

Duke starter Owen Proksch (4-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Reid Easterly pitched three scoreless innings for his fifth save.

Duke (42-19) is playing in the super regionals for the fourth time. The Racers (42-15) are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first in the super regionals.