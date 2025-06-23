Consumers, economists share concerns about impact of strikes in Iran: 'Anticipating something bad'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Economic experts are warning Americans that they may feel the impacts of Saturday night's strikes on Iran on their wallets.

Economists expect oil prices to rise in the coming weeks -- in turn driving up gas prices in the US -- but that even broader disruptions are possible.

ABC11 spoke with people in Raleigh about the latest bit of uncertainty to enter the market.

"It seems like everything's going up. Everything. No rhyme or reason, but it's going up. Except income," said Lynn Ruffin.

Lynn and her daughter Faith Stanley said it's been hard keeping up with price fluctuations at the pump the last few months.

"My first year driving, the price was sky high," said Stanley. "And this last year, it was kind of iffy. And this year, it's down, but it's going up."

Now, the mother and daughter are wondering what the US strike on Iran will mean for them -- and whether another financial pinch could be coming.

"This is definitely going to impact our household income," said Ruffin. "Just trying to do things day to day is enough. And now we're anticipating the gas prices to go up."

Economists said it's too early to know how broad the impacts will be, but it's understandable that Americans have concerns -- and that they should expect to pay more at the pump in the short term. If shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz were to be impacted or blocked, gas prices could be just the start of a bigger issue.

"That's just the first part of the conflict. Without any disruption in oil, that's just anticipating something bad might happen," said John Coleman, an Economics Professor at Duke.

North Carolina State Economist Mike Walden said the situation's volatility could impact consumer confidence and seep into the markets this week.

"We could certainly see tomorrow when the markets open, we could see a decline in the stock market. We could see some increase in oil prices and gas prices. But right now, I think it's been fairly modest and we're hoping it's going to stay modest," Walden said.

There's also concern about the global impacts of any potential escalation given China's reliance on Arab Gulf oil for manufacturing. Should shipping be disrupted in that region, the world's economy could face real consequences.

"If that gets disrupted, that will lead to major upheaval in the world's markets and cause recessions in many countries around the world, China in particular, but the US as well as Europe," Coleman said.

U.S. Oil Futures started trading at 6 p.m. Sunday, with prices surging between 2 and 3 percent.

