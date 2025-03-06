Officials say reports of shots being fired at Florida naval station but no victims or shooter found

A Florida sheriff says there are "no signs of an active shooter" and no injuries after police responded to a report of gunshots at the Corry Station, a Navy installation in Pensacola.

Sheriff Chip Simmons says someone reported hearing multiple gunshots on Thursday, but officers have conducted a search and found no evidence of a shooting and no victims.

The base and Naval Air Station Pensacola had closed entrances as police investigated. Simmons said officers are continuing to conduct a comprehensive sweep of the base.

Florida deputies have responded to reports of shots being fired at Naval Air Station Pensacola, but no shooter or victims were immediately found, officials said.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office received the report Thursday morning, and all available deputies responded to NAS Pensacola's Corry Station sub-installation, officials said.

"We're still out there, it's still an active scene, but at this time there's no confirmation," Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said shortly after noon.