Zebulon, Wake County launch survey on future of Five County Stadium

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Zebulon and Wake County have launched a joint survey to gather input about the future of Five County Stadium.

Carolina Mudcats will leave the facility after the 2025 baseball season.

The survey will help the town and county evaluate proposals for the stadium.

"Today's survey launch will allow our residents to offer their vision for Five County Stadium and help shape the site's future," said Mayor Glenn L. York of Zebulon.

Potential future uses include hosting another professional sports team, mixed-use development, and other recreational and entertainment options.

There are several ways residents can share their input. People can go online, leave a voicemail at 919-327-3754, or complete a paper survey.

Those are available at Zebulon Town Hall, Zebulon Community Center, and Zebulon Community Library.

People have until February 28 at 5 p.m. to offer feedback.

