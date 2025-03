Crash involving multiple vehicles causes major backup on I-440 W at Glenwood Ave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving multiple vehicles caused major backup Monday morning on I-440 westbound at Glenwood Avenue.

Our ABC11 crews on scene said the vehicles show somewhat heavy damage. EMS is evaluating three people.

A second accident happened in the backup.

All lanes have reopened after several were blocked.